Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Earns Buy Rating from HSBC

HSBC restated their buy rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RTO. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Rentokil Initial to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, December 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.99) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 470 ($6.18) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 446.11 ($5.87).

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Rentokil Initial stock opened at GBX 464.60 ($6.11) on Monday. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of GBX 327.90 ($4.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 470.70 ($6.19). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 448.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 442.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -87.66.

In related news, insider Daragh Fagan sold 100,000 shares of Rentokil Initial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 457 ($6.01), for a total value of £457,000 ($601,157.59).

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.