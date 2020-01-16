Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Infosys Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Infosys in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Sen now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.54.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Infosys to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infosys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 target price on shares of Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.02.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. Infosys has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 55.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after buying an additional 270,402 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 5.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the second quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, AXA raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 41.4% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 387,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 113,602 shares during the last quarter. 17.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

