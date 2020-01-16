Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Home Bancshares (HOMB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Home Bancshares (NASDAQ: HOMB):

1/13/2020 – Home Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

1/9/2020 – Home Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/1/2020 – Home Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

12/27/2019 – Home Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/25/2019 – Home Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

12/18/2019 – Home Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/30/2019 – Home Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/19/2019 – Home Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $19.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.21. Home Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.84.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 35.22%. The company had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $188,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 588,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,075,572.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 587,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,072,263.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,855 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares in the second quarter worth $21,113,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Home Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 106,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares in the third quarter worth $1,277,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Home Bancshares by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,080,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,754,000 after acquiring an additional 59,522 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancshares by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 136,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. 66.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

