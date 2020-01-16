Research Analysts Set Expectations for Echo Global Logistics, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ECHO. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Monday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. Echo Global Logistics has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $561.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $417,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,132.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 265.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

