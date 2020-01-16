Reviewing CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) & CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NASDAQ:CCC)

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) and CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, CSG Systems International has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for CHURCHILL CAP C/SH and CSG Systems International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHURCHILL CAP C/SH 0 3 3 0 2.50 CSG Systems International 0 1 1 0 2.50

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH presently has a consensus target price of $18.80, suggesting a potential upside of 7.43%. CSG Systems International has a consensus target price of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.70%. Given CSG Systems International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CSG Systems International is more favorable than CHURCHILL CAP C/SH.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.5% of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CHURCHILL CAP C/SH and CSG Systems International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHURCHILL CAP C/SH N/A N/A $1.24 million N/A N/A CSG Systems International $875.06 million 1.92 $66.13 million $2.61 19.54

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than CHURCHILL CAP C/SH.

Profitability

This table compares CHURCHILL CAP C/SH and CSG Systems International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHURCHILL CAP C/SH N/A 10.86% 4.04% CSG Systems International 8.20% 26.74% 8.54%

Summary

CSG Systems International beats CHURCHILL CAP C/SH on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms. It also provides customer communications management solutions, such as field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc. for processing voice, SMS/text, print, and email messages; and payment solutions, such as cloud-based integrated suite of products and solutions. In addition, the company offers managed services; and professional services to implement, configure, and maintain its products, as well as licenses products, such as mediation, partner management, rating, and charging. It serves the media, entertainment, government, insurance, and health care industries. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

