Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.16

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.16 and last traded at $33.16, with a volume of 5269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.06.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America raised Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.15.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Rexnord had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $521.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rexnord Corp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 71,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,355.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 5,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $173,532.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,168 shares in the company, valued at $433,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,351 shares of company stock worth $6,044,156 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 15.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 31,855 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord during the third quarter valued at approximately $659,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,704,000 after buying an additional 160,009 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 7.4% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 491,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after buying an additional 33,745 shares during the period.

Rexnord Company Profile (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

