Ricoh Co Ltd Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (OTCMKTS:RICOY)

Ricoh Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:RICOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ricoh in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ricoh’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

RICOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Ricoh from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

OTCMKTS:RICOY opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.50. Ricoh has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $11.16.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Ricoh had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 2.11%.

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. The company offers various office printing products, including multifunction printers, copying machines, wide machines, fax products, scanners, etc.; and commercial printing products comprising cut sheet production printers and continuous paper production printers; industrial printing products, which include inkjet heads, imaging systems, industrial printers, etc.; and related equipment, consumables, services, and software.

