Ridgewood Investments LLC Invests $203,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $56.16 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $56.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

