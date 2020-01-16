Ridgewood Investments LLC Takes Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

SCHO opened at $50.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.54. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $49.81 and a one year high of $50.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.0801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

