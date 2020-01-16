Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Getting Extremely Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) have trended extremely positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Rio Tinto earned a news sentiment score of 5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Rio Tinto’s score:

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on RIO. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,500 ($59.19) price objective on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,700 ($48.67) to GBX 3,900 ($51.30) in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,270 ($69.32) to GBX 4,850 ($63.80) in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 3,820 ($50.25) price objective (down previously from GBX 4,340 ($57.09)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.83) price objective (down previously from GBX 5,500 ($72.35)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,376.24 ($57.57).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,523 ($59.50) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.52. Rio Tinto has a one year low of GBX 3,750 ($49.33) and a one year high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,406.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,334.44. The stock has a market cap of $56.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67.

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 12,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($55.59), for a total value of £521,784.22 ($686,377.56).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.