Robert Luciano Acquires 25,000 Shares of VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) Stock

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) insider Robert Luciano acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.21 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$55,325.00 ($39,237.59).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VGI Partners Global Investments alerts:

On Monday, January 13th, Robert Luciano acquired 52,268 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.18 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$114,153.31 ($80,959.80).

On Wednesday, January 8th, Robert Luciano acquired 30,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.20 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$66,000.00 ($46,808.51).

On Friday, January 10th, Robert Luciano acquired 35,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.20 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$76,860.00 ($54,510.64).

On Thursday, January 2nd, Robert Luciano acquired 10,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.24 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,400.00 ($15,886.52).

On Tuesday, December 31st, Robert Luciano acquired 10,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.25 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,450.00 ($15,921.99).

On Friday, December 27th, Robert Luciano acquired 15,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.25 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,735.00 ($23,925.53).

On Tuesday, December 24th, Robert Luciano acquired 45,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.25 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$101,070.00 ($71,680.85).

On Wednesday, December 18th, Robert Luciano acquired 30,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.27 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$68,100.00 ($48,297.87).

On Thursday, December 12th, Robert Luciano acquired 17,909 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.28 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,832.52 ($28,959.23).

On Thursday, December 5th, Robert Luciano acquired 45,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.30 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$103,410.00 ($73,340.43).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$2.34. VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd has a 1 year low of A$2.18 ($1.55) and a 1 year high of A$2.56 ($1.81). The stock has a market capitalization of $931.85 million and a PE ratio of 15.37.

About VGI Partners Global Investments

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited provides investors with the opportunity to access the investment strategy of VGI Partners. Its investment portfolio comprises global listed securities, holding a combination of long and short positions, and cash. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for VGI Partners Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VGI Partners Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.