Rohit Kapoor Sells 189 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $13,400.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,352 shares in the company, valued at $14,984,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rohit Kapoor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Rohit Kapoor sold 6,759 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $479,213.10.

On Thursday, December 19th, Rohit Kapoor sold 800 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $56,720.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Rohit Kapoor sold 100 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $7,090.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Rohit Kapoor sold 6,100 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $422,913.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Rohit Kapoor sold 5,772 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $403,462.80.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Rohit Kapoor sold 3,868 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $270,411.88.

On Monday, November 4th, Rohit Kapoor sold 1 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $69.90.

On Thursday, October 31st, Rohit Kapoor sold 3,565 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $249,371.75.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Rohit Kapoor sold 25,000 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $1,726,500.00.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $71.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.97 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.14 and its 200 day moving average is $67.78.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered ExlService from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ExlService from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in ExlService by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in ExlService by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ExlService by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

