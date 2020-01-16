Ross Lloyd Andreachuk Acquires 14,336 Shares of Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) Stock

Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk purchased 14,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$259,027.07.

Shares of NVA stock opened at C$2.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $678.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29. Nuvista Energy Ltd has a one year low of C$1.39 and a one year high of C$5.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$132.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$143.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nuvista Energy Ltd will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVA shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Nuvista Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.13.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

