Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Royce Value Trust worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 380,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 219,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 12.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 299,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 32,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 7.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 702,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after buying an additional 51,317 shares in the last quarter. 21.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust stock opened at $14.94 on Thursday. Royce Value Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $15.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

