RWE (FRA:RWE) PT Set at €30.00 by Barclays

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been assigned a €30.00 ($34.88) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Metzler set a €34.70 ($40.35) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.30 ($34.07) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €28.48 ($33.12).

FRA:RWE opened at €29.94 ($34.81) on Tuesday. RWE has a 12 month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 12 month high of €23.28 ($27.07). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €26.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of €26.06.

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

