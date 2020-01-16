Sabre Insurance Group PLC (LON:SBRE) Insider Anneka Kingan Acquires 50 Shares

Sabre Insurance Group PLC (LON:SBRE) insider Anneka Kingan purchased 50 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 301 ($3.96) per share, for a total transaction of £150.50 ($197.97).

LON:SBRE opened at GBX 298.50 ($3.93) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 304.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 287.40. Sabre Insurance Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 252 ($3.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 340 ($4.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $746.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 277 ($3.64) to GBX 278 ($3.66) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.95) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 295.60 ($3.89).

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including the Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

