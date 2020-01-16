Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) to report ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Safeguard Scientifics’ earnings. Safeguard Scientifics reported earnings per share of ($0.81) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safeguard Scientifics will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.31) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Safeguard Scientifics.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SFE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

In other Safeguard Scientifics news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Safeguard Scientifics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Safeguard Scientifics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Safeguard Scientifics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SFE opened at $10.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $12.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

