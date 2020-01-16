Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sailpoint Technologies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $75.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.50 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

SAIL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.53.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.38 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average is $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Sailpoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $32.25.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $468,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,419,827 shares in the company, valued at $33,266,546.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $301,350.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,562. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,407,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,449,000 after acquiring an additional 322,351 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter worth $62,124,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 207.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,701,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,131,000 after buying an additional 1,823,432 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 28.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,022,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,527,000 after buying an additional 444,984 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,018,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,719,000 after buying an additional 27,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

