Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €30.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EVK has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €28.59 ($33.25).

Evonik Industries stock opened at €25.54 ($29.70) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €26.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of €24.74. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a one year high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

