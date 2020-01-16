Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Hits New 1-Year High at $78.37

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.37 and last traded at $78.37, with a volume of 5374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.4665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Schwab US Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 81,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 35,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 39.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

