Scotiabank Boosts MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$8.50

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.47.

TSE:MEG opened at C$7.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.52. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.18.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$791.28 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

