Scotiabank Increases Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$9.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CPG. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.25.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$5.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.24 and a twelve month high of C$6.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.93.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$769.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$798.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.