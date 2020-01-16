Scotiabank Trims Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Target Price to C$12.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CG. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. CSFB reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Securities cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC cut Centerra Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$13.75 to C$12.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.89.

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$9.86 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -89.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$512.64 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 1.0700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

