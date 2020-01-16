Sempra Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,291 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,555% compared to the average daily volume of 78 put options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.80.

SRE opened at $154.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $111.47 and a one year high of $154.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.9675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Andres Conesa acquired 2,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $147.26 per share, for a total transaction of $294,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,337.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 30,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

