Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $56.50

Sensyne Health PLC (LON:SENS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 56.50 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 56.50 ($0.74), with a volume of 21572 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.78).

A number of research analysts recently commented on SENS shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sensyne Health in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sensyne Health in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 262 ($3.45) price objective on shares of Sensyne Health in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.81, a current ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $64.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 72.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 117.35.

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

