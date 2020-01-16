Share Plc. (LON:SHRE) Insider Buys £147.32 in Stock

Share Plc. (LON:SHRE) insider Mike Birkett bought 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £147.32 ($193.79).

Mike Birkett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Share alerts:

On Friday, December 13th, Mike Birkett purchased 504 shares of Share stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($198.90).

Shares of LON SHRE opened at GBX 29.50 ($0.39) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 29.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $42.38 million and a PE ratio of 147.50. Share Plc. has a 1 year low of GBX 23.12 ($0.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 38 ($0.50).

About Share

Share plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in stockbroking related activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Share Centre and Sharefunds. The Share Centre division offers trading, stockbroking, and custodian services to retail investors. It also provides and administrates execution-only and advisory trading accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pension plans, child trust fund accounts, junior individual savings accounts, share incentive plans, investment club share accounts, and enterprise investment scheme portfolios to private investors.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Share and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.