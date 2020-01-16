Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 88 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHW. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $604.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Edward Jones cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $575.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $579.52.

SHW opened at $584.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $575.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $542.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $380.56 and a 1 year high of $597.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,433.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,087.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,250 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.10, for a total transaction of $2,422,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,189 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,548.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,264 shares of company stock worth $12,827,698. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

