Short Interest in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) Declines By 5.9%

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the December 15th total of 3,900,000 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 951,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $1.98 on Thursday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.80). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,165.39% and a negative return on equity of 83.22%. The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 199.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

