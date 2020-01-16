Short Interest in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Decreases By 6.0%

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,110,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the December 15th total of 9,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AKAM. FBN Securities increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $95.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $63.34 and a twelve month high of $95.81.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $709.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total value of $781,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,494.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $442,094.40. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,887 shares of company stock worth $4,286,441. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,132,153 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,372,971,000 after purchasing an additional 307,796 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,061,401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $402,178,000 after purchasing an additional 664,795 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 37,980.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,030,480 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $323,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019,896 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,349,387 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $306,067,000 after purchasing an additional 143,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,571,397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $143,594,000 after purchasing an additional 27,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

