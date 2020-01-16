Short Interest in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Decreases By 5.2%

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 562,500 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the December 15th total of 593,600 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, CEO Todd C. Brady purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $116,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 652,216 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 989.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 9,489 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 6,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 19,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

