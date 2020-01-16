Short Interest in Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) Declines By 7.2%

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 616,200 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the December 15th total of 664,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 471,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNA. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $116,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $137,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ALNA opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $9.24.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). Equities analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Allena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Allena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.