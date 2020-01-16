Short Interest in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) Decreases By 6.5%

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,220,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 7,720,000 shares. Currently, 38.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 659,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAOI shares. BidaskClub raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Optoelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $46.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.75 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. Applied Optoelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.