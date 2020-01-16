Short Interest in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Rises By 6.8%

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,890,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 11,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $306,958.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $106,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,249. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 1,524.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 302.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $44.39 on Thursday. Archer Daniels Midland has a one year low of $36.45 and a one year high of $47.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day moving average is $41.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.18 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.85%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADM has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

