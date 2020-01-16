Short Interest in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Drops By 8.4%

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the December 15th total of 66,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 460,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 278,743 shares in the last quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 299,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,948,000 after buying an additional 13,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 249,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 13,999 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DLA opened at $28.21 on Thursday. Delta Apparel has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $31.71.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $107.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.12 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.