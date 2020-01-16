Short Interest in Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Rises By 13.9%

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,320,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the December 15th total of 8,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 16.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.03). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 45.15%. The company had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -1.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAXR. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Maxar Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Maxar Technologies from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Maxar Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,570,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 838.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 564.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 75,835 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth $3,127,000. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.