Short Interest in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) Expands By 13.9%

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 397,200 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the December 15th total of 348,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.8 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Park City Group by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 217,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 34,191 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Park City Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 50,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in shares of Park City Group by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 323,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 119,555 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Park City Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 162,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Park City Group alerts:

NASDAQ PCYG opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.33. Park City Group has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $8.96. The company has a market cap of $96.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.59.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Park City Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in the United States. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution that is used for sourcing products, and enables to screen and choose suppliers; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions, which enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.