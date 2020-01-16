Short Interest in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Grows By 13.2%

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,890,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the December 15th total of 30,820,000 shares. Approximately 20.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.0 days.

A number of research firms have commented on PBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pitney Bowes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

In other news, Director Linda S. Sanford purchased 16,305 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,329.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,074 shares in the company, valued at $254,441.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,468,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 49,963 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 32.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,051,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 258,026 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 198.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 34,499 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 40.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,395,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 404,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBI opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $685.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.96. Pitney Bowes has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $790.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.46 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 167.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

