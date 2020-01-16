Short Interest in Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) Decreases By 5.0%

Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the December 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 17.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Soliton by 2,189.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 44,043 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Soliton by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Soliton during the 3rd quarter worth $319,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Soliton by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 37,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Soliton during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Soliton alerts:

SOLY stock opened at $11.78 on Thursday. Soliton has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.11.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SOLY. Maxim Group began coverage on Soliton in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Soliton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soliton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.