Short Interest in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Increases By 13.6%

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the December 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of ENSG opened at $47.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.68. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $38.65 and a 1 year high of $63.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $600.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.12 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.17%.

In related news, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 2,228 shares of company stock worth $101,137 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 53.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stephens set a $47.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

