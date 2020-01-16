Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Acquires 107 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,236 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $174.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.97.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $163.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,236.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.58. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.17 and a fifty-two week high of $163.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

