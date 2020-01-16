Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $3.26 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 1.1% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 53.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

