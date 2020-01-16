Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Sells 165 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 896.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 206.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on shares of Republic Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.86.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $179,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,447.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RSG opened at $92.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $74.19 and a one year high of $92.94. The company has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.49.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

