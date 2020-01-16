Signify (AMS:LIGHT) PT Set at €26.00 by Morgan Stanley

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) received a €26.00 ($30.23) price target from analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of Signify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Signify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €24.75 ($28.78) price target on shares of Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €26.61 ($30.94).

Signify has a 52-week low of €25.50 ($29.65) and a 52-week high of €36.06 ($41.93).

About Signify

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

