Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 684,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,459,000 after buying an additional 49,641 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 36.2% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 64.5% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 65,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,233,000 after buying an additional 25,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth $258,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPG opened at $147.10 on Thursday. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $142.40 and a 52 week high of $186.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.23.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($1.28). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 66.93%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays set a $218.00 price objective on Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

