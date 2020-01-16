Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Skechers USA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skechers USA’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Argus raised shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Skechers USA to $42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Skechers USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Shares of SKX opened at $42.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.37. Skechers USA has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $44.49.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Skechers USA by 271.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Skechers USA by 1,270.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Skechers USA during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Skechers USA during the second quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Skechers USA during the third quarter worth about $212,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $37,110.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $3,369,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,051 shares of company stock valued at $7,239,743 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

