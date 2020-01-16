Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Medical Marijuana (OTCMKTS:MJNA) Stock Price

Headlines about Medical Marijuana (OTCMKTS:MJNA) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Medical Marijuana earned a coverage optimism score of 1.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Medical Marijuana’s score:

OTCMKTS:MJNA opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Medical Marijuana has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.

Medical Marijuana Company Profile

Medical Marijuana, Inc, an investment holding company, operates in the medical marijuana and industrial hemp markets. Its products range from patented and proprietary based cannabinoid products to seed and stalk or isolated high value extracts manufactured and formulated for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and cosmeceutical industries.

