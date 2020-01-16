SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPY opened at $328.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $319.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.52. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $259.96 and a twelve month high of $329.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

