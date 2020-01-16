SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.72

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.72 and last traded at $46.72, with a volume of 52354 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.52.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1009 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XHB. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,515,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $625,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,085,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XHB)

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

