Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Short Interest Update

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the December 15th total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $32,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,858.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $210,920.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,284.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,720 shares of company stock valued at $9,846,273. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14,464.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,362,000 after buying an additional 1,046,377 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,641,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,545.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 354,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,318,000 after buying an additional 333,308 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 468.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 390,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,436,000 after buying an additional 322,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 862,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,679,000 after buying an additional 311,185 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SWK opened at $167.08 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $115.02 and a twelve month high of $169.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.53. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.41.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 price target on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.94.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

