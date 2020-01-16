Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Stantec from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. AltaCorp Capital raised their price objective on Stantec from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Stantec from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities upgraded Stantec from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$33.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC raised Stantec from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$40.35.

Shares of STN stock opened at C$38.67 on Monday. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$26.67 and a 12 month high of C$39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.88.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$952.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$922.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 2.2899999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.51%.

In other news, Director Robert Gomes sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.50, for a total value of C$2,737,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,684,948.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

